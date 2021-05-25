Apriem Advisors Has $14.94 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Apriem Advisors lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,353 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 2.3% of Apriem Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $14,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,359. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.38.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

