Apriem Advisors Decreases Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Apriem Advisors cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 73.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,098 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. FundX Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 109,396.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,349 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,761,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,768,000 after purchasing an additional 43,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter.

SMH stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,381. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $135.65 and a 1 year high of $258.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.40 and its 200-day moving average is $232.91.

