Apriem Advisors Acquires 1,053 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,284,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $554,198,000 after acquiring an additional 539,736 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.12. 1,382,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,110,365. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

