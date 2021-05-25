Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.7% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $127.10 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.45.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

