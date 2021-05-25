AppCoins Price Down 39.4% Over Last 7 Days (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $20.79 million and $1.01 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded down 39.4% against the US dollar. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0848 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AppCoins

AppCoins is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,250,691 coins and its circulating supply is 245,250,690 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

