Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Annovis Bio stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. Annovis Bio has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $97.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter worth about $1,245,000. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

