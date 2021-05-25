Anders Gustafsson Sells 20,000 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Anders Gustafsson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, Anders Gustafsson sold 15,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.77, for a total value of $7,646,550.00.

ZBRA traded up $7.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $501.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,671. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $492.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $244.32 and a twelve month high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.