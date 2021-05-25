Analyzing Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) and The Competition

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ: VINP) is one of 68 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Vinci Partners Investments to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Vinci Partners Investments
|$66.01 million
|$33.02 million
|29.62
|Vinci Partners Investments Competitors
|$2.46 billion
|$243.26 million
|18.30
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vinci Partners Investments and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Vinci Partners Investments
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2.60
|Vinci Partners Investments Competitors
|639
|2914
|3070
|115
|2.39
Vinci Partners Investments presently has a consensus target price of $23.80, indicating a potential upside of 78.54%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential downside of 3.75%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than its peers.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
47.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Vinci Partners Investments
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Vinci Partners Investments Competitors
|33.88%
|32.84%
|12.51%
Summary
Vinci Partners Investments peers beat Vinci Partners Investments on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
About Vinci Partners Investments
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
