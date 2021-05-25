Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/25/2021 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

4/28/2021 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

4/21/2021 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

4/21/2021 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

SNDX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,317. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $871.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Podlesak bought 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,963. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $10,008,000. Frazier Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,405,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,248,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,901,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

