Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MetLife (MET)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MetLife (NYSE: MET):
- 5/19/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $55.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $55.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – MetLife was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 5/7/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – MetLife is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/20/2021 – MetLife is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 4/5/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $66.00.
- 3/31/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $69.00.
MET traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $64.04. 338,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,313,045. The company has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $67.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.76.
MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 31,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,039,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
