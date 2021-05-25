Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MetLife (MET)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MetLife (NYSE: MET):

5/19/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $55.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – MetLife was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/7/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – MetLife is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/5/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $66.00.

3/31/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $69.00.

MET traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $64.04. 338,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,313,045. The company has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $67.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.76.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 31,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,039,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

