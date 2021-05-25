Analysts Set U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Price Target at $12.40

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USX. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $353,651.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

USX traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,402. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 2.01.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 1.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

