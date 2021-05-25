Analysts Set Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Price Target at $25.00

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.89. 14,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,136. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -1,269.00. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

