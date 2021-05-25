Analysts Set Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Target Price at $8.43

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEXA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

NEXA traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,782. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $602.93 million for the quarter. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. Equities analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 9.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $4,726,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 139.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 49,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 54.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares during the last quarter. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

