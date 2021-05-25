Analysts Set LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) PT at GBX 237.50

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 237.50 ($3.10).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMP. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

LON:LMP opened at GBX 228 ($2.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.49. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of GBX 199.38 ($2.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The firm has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 224.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 224.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

