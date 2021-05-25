Analysts Set Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Price Target at GBX 278.17

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 278.17 ($3.63).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, insider Wayne Mepham sold 5,884 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total value of £16,239.84 ($21,217.45). Also, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 37,570 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total value of £102,941.80 ($134,494.12). Insiders sold 54,769 shares of company stock valued at $15,063,734 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 281.20 ($3.67) on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management has a one year low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06). The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 272.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 277.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a GBX 12.20 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

