Analysts Set Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Target Price at €2.54

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.54 ($2.99).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ISP shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

