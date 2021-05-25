Analysts Set InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) PT at $83.00

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.80.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on InMode in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on InMode in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of InMode stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.73. 594,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,407. InMode has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.06.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,997 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in InMode by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,004,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $47,673,000 after acquiring an additional 307,152 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in InMode in the first quarter worth approximately $50,866,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in InMode by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 663,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,424,000 after acquiring an additional 34,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,862,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
