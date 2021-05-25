Analysts Set InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) PT at $83.00

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on InMode in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on InMode in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of InMode stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.73. 594,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,407. InMode has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.06.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,997 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in InMode by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,004,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $47,673,000 after acquiring an additional 307,152 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in InMode in the first quarter worth approximately $50,866,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in InMode by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 663,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,424,000 after acquiring an additional 34,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,862,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

