Analysts Set frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target at $56.00

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

FTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,918,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,914,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 699.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 991,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,296,000 after acquiring an additional 867,529 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in frontdoor by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,644,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 595,598 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in frontdoor by 1,084.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 389,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.99. 261,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,976. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52. frontdoor has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.58.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

