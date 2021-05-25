Analysts Set Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) PT at $46.33

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

Several brokerages have commented on COLB. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

COLB stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average of $40.72. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

