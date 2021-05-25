Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) recently:

5/17/2021 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $112.00.

5/11/2021 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/11/2021 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $112.00.

4/13/2021 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.03. 1,715,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,826. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.30 and its 200-day moving average is $117.42. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.54) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

