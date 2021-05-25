Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Antares Pharma (ATRS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Antares Pharma (NASDAQ: ATRS):

5/17/2021 – Antares Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Antares Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

5/10/2021 – Antares Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Antares Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

4/27/2021 – Antares Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

4/21/2021 – Antares Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

4/6/2021 – Antares Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $688.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 274,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma by 662.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,476 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 407,915 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,643,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

