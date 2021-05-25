Analysts Expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to Post $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to post $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.63. XPO Logistics posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 346%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.31. 9,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $149.89. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.42.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,787,216.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 503,664 shares of company stock worth $66,358,251. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

