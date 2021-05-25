Analysts Expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). TechnipFMC reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

FTI stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

