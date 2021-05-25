Analysts Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Post $0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

In other news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Maher sold 2,641 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $61,033.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $176,491. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,945 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 50,617 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

