Analysts Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to Post $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $0.88. MasTec reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTZ. Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.17.

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $1,573,720.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,743,546. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in MasTec by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MasTec by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in MasTec by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,458. MasTec has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $121.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.92.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

