Analysts Expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.98. H.B. Fuller reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.24. 1,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,659. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $70.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.59%.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $393,952.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $633,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,402,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,059 shares of company stock worth $3,151,089 over the last three months. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth about $104,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

