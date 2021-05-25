Analysts Expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to announce sales of $44.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.07 million and the lowest is $43.27 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $35.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $175.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.81 million to $179.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $181.38 million, with estimates ranging from $173.67 million to $189.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

BFST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

BFST traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,091. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $504.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.88. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

In related news, Director John P. Ducrest acquired 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $108,881.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,881.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after buying an additional 259,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 111,346 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 115,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $748,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

