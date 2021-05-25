Analysts Expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will post sales of $219.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $223.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.00 million. Albany International posted sales of $225.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year sales of $875.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $862.00 million to $889.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $976.58 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $988.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%.

AIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.85. 472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,755. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.97 and a 200-day moving average of $78.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Albany International has a 1-year low of $46.31 and a 1-year high of $92.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

