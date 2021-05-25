Analysts Anticipate BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will post $6.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.40 million. BrainsWay posted sales of $4.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year sales of $26.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.60 million to $27.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $33.40 million to $34.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%.

BWAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth about $9,163,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth about $7,621,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 555,779 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,602,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 498,707 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares during the period. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWAY stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 60,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,181. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $182.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 1.33.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

