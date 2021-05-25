Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Analog Devices has increased its dividend payment by 37.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Analog Devices has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $6.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Shares of ADI opened at $162.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $110.41 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The company has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,109.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,186 shares of company stock worth $8,023,662. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

