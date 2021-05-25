Amica Retiree Medical Trust Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.1% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,361.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,286.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,990.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

