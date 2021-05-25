Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $247.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.