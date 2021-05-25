AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AME. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $133.69. 1,030,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,239. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $139.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $263,121,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,792,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,703 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in AMETEK by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,864,000 after buying an additional 831,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,015,000 after buying an additional 598,826 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

