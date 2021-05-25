America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Gap Up to $149.63

Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $149.63, but opened at $156.15. America’s Car-Mart shares last traded at $156.98, with a volume of 411 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. Equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth about $14,084,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1,851.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,553,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $3,295,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.