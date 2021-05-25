America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.39 EPS

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

CRMT opened at $149.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $989.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.81. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

CRMT has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.