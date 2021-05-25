American Woodmark (AMWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $431.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.80 million. On average, analysts expect American Woodmark to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $93.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $58.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.34.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.60.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

