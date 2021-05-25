American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $252.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.84. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $114.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.77%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

