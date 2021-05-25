American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 0.7% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $44,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $747,531,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 49.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,458,000 after purchasing an additional 808,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

NYSE:AMT traded down $3.28 on Tuesday, hitting $249.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.84. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.77%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

