American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.040-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.02 million-$79.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.92 million.
Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,901. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $522.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $41.09.
American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Research analysts predict that American Public Education will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Public Education Company Profile
American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.
