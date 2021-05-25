American International Group Inc. Sells 990 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of The Clorox worth $148,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in The Clorox by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,396,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in The Clorox by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 195,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,557,000 after purchasing an additional 113,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $178.82 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.53 and a 200 day moving average of $194.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

