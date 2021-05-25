American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $263,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,371.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,286.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,990.78. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

