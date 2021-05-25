American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 15,095.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 19,775 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.69. 69,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,537,510. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

