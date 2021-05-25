American International Group Inc. Has $219.10 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 82,067 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 0.8% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of 3M worth $219,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,656,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in 3M by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 11,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in 3M by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 36,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of 3M by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 21,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Shares of MMM opened at $202.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $148.80 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.85 and a 200-day moving average of $182.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

