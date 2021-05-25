American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,489 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.15% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $15,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812 over the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMH traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.71. The stock had a trading volume of 19,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,174. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.91. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

