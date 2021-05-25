American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.000-8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.50.

AFG traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $129.75. 346,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,683. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.93. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $133.60. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

In related news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 63,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $8,268,630.00. Insiders sold 202,335 shares of company stock valued at $26,241,626 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

