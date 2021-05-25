American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Receives $119.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In other American Financial Group news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $150,542.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,335 shares of company stock valued at $26,241,626. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $131.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.66 and a 200-day moving average of $103.93. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $133.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.95.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.