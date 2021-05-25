American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Lifted to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $28.50 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE AAT opened at $35.74 on Monday. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.25.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.29 per share, with a total value of $705,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,872 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $380,628.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 95,872 shares of company stock worth $3,313,579 over the last three months. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 279,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,456,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

