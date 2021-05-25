Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.220-1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

AMRC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,194. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRC has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.70.

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,220,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 582,000 shares of company stock worth $25,657,300. 55.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

