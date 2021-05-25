Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $733,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Ameresco by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 249,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $3,660,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 255,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.