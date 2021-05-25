Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,148 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ameren were worth $32,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ameren by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,931,000 after buying an additional 5,061,639 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,942,000 after buying an additional 2,529,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ameren by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,038,000 after buying an additional 1,932,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,805,000 after buying an additional 1,692,185 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,456,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $67.14 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.31.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.57.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

